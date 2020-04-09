Blitz launched for masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE items

A group of private sector volunteers are turning to the general public on Thursday to find life-saving personal protective equipment for frontline workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Taskforce NL was started by a collective of about 75 people when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the province.

In two weeks of existence, the group delivered more than 1.5 million pieces of PPE, and now it is looking for more from people's homes or businesses.

"Even in their sheds," Taskforce NL team leader Cathy Bennett said with a chuckle.

"We want to make sure that anybody who has this material in Newfoundland and Labrador, that the health care system knows where it is in case we end up needing it."

People are asked to call 1-833-999-TASK, or visit taskforcenl.ca to register their PPE.

The service is available Thursday until 8 p.m. NT.

Cathy Bennett, pictured here in December, is CEO of the Bennett Group of Companies and a former provincial finance minister. She's taken on the role as team leader for Taskforce NL. (Terri Coles/CBC)

The registry will let the group know where they can quickly get PPE if the need becomes available.

All masks, gowns, shields and gloves must be unused and in the original packaging. It also has to be medical grade.

Bennett said the group consists of about 75 business leaders in the province with a wide range of expertise. By pooling their resources and leaning on their contacts worldwide, they've been able to find PPE and get it to the province quickly.

Help us collect the PPE stored in your home/business. April 9, 8AM-8PM call 1-833-999-TASK(8275) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19NFLD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19NFLD</a> —@TFNL2020

Taskforce NL is also looking at producing medical grade items in the province and is working with manufacturers to retool their work stations for producing things like masks and shields.

Bennett said they are still working with prototypes and refining products, but hope to have success in the next few days.

"We're working very quietly behind the scenes to make sure that we can achieve the standards that we have promised," she said.

As for why Bennett — a business owner and the province's former finance minister — is getting involved, she said the reason is simple: "Everybody has something they can do."

