Targa Newfoundland cancels this year's event

Targa Newfoundland's annual road race scheduled for next month will not go ahead, according to the group's president.

It has been rescheduled for September 2020.

"The decision was made after a half dozen entries cancelled within a short period of time. With little chance of gaining new entries in time for the rally, it was not viable to run the event this year" said Robert Giannou, the organization's president, in a Facebook post.

"It was a very difficult decision but I know it was the right one."

CBC News has asked for an interview to find out more details, a spokesperson for the organization says he is working on the request.

The event next month would have been the 18th annual road race. In his post, Giannou said participants who have paid will have their entries moved to next year.

"We feel a deep sense of responsibility to the competitors, communities, volunteers and sponsors who have supported the event for so long but we did not want to put on a Targa with just a handful of cars in the major classes and disappoint everyone involved," said Giannou.

The race covers more than 1,500 kilometres across central and eastern Newfoundland.