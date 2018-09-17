Targa contestant flips car on first day of race

A contestant in Targa Newfoundland 2018 flipped their car during the first day of the auto race on Sunday.

A video posted to Facebook shows a vehicle rounding a corner in Flatrock, hitting the shoulder and flipping end over end before coming to rest on the roof. People run towards the car, waving down other cars coming around the corner.

A press release from Targa on Sunday referred to "an incident" that caused "a slight delay."

"Both driver and co-driver walked away from the vehicle and then were taken to hospital for further assessment," the release read. A spokesperson for Targa emailed CBC on Monday morning to say that the crew are fine and are hoping to rejoin the event today.

Targa had its ceremonial start Sunday in St. John's and then headed to Flatrock for the first stage of the competition. The race continues Monday in the North Harbour/Goobies area, then continues down the Burin Peninsula to Garden Cove and Parker's Cove.

The race covers more than 1,500 kilometres of central and eastern Newfoundland. It wraps up Sept. 21.

