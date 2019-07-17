Rescue crews can't find tangled humpback whale
Rescue crew heading toward animal
A whale rescue team is back on shore after an unsuccessful attempt to free a humpback whale.
The animal was spotted tangled in fishing gear near St. John's Harbour on Wednesday morning.
The vessel Cape Charles was following the whale as it headed toward Cape Spear from where the crew first saw it.
Three members of the Whale Release and Strandings Group headed out in a Zodiac, along with some Coast Guard support.
A small rescue boat and a Zodiac just headed out. Here’s the view from Signal Hill. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/yO62IO4LVX">pic.twitter.com/yO62IO4LVX</a>—@ryancookeNL
But there was thick fog, and the crews couldn't locate the whale.
The rescuers are now back on land, but the whale could show up elsewhere later.
Freeing a tangled whale is difficult work, and can take hours.
Last week, the Whale Release and Strandings Group freed its first entangled whale of the season near Cape Race
