Mining for inspiration: How this artist found beauty in her father's industry

Tanea Hynes is overshadowed by one of the huge trucks used at the Iron Ore Co. of Canada mine in Labrador City. She revisited the town where she grew up in a new exhibit called Workhorse. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

Artist and designer Tanea Hynes's latest work is hanging at The Rooms in St. John's, although her vision was inspired by the industrial scenes she grew up with in Labrador City.

Her photography also led her to a whole new appreciation for her father, who worked at the iron ore mine that brought all of Labrador City to life.

"Growing up, it was always a bit of a mystery what my dad actually did on a daily basis. So I totally brought to light what his job was and kind of how dangerous and dirty it can be," she said.

Her exhibit is called Workhorse, and is inspired by the heavy machinery and parts of daily life in a town that exists because of mining. A companion book of the same title has also been produced.

"I hope people connect with it. And maybe it's just a different way to look at where you live," she said.

Among other things, the process also brought her closer to her dad. "I think we really connected over being able to talk about work, which was never something that we had a connection over before," she said.

Workhorse continues at the Provincial Art Gallery in The Rooms until Sept. 26.

WATCH | Tanea Hynes talks about her industrial inspiration in this video by freelance video producer Darryl Dinn:

From industry to art: Tanea Hynes on how Labrador City inspired her work CBC News Newfoundland 4:42 Artist and designer Tanea Hynes grew up in Labrador City, N.L., which was built around an iron ore mine 4:42