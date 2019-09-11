Deep roots in England and Ireland: A Land & Sea archival special

Many residents of Newfoundland and Labrador can trace their roots back to Ireland and England. If they were to return to those countries, they would likely recognize the surnames, accents and vocabulary from home.

Not everyone has had the opportunity, though, to visit the lands of their ancestors.

In this hour-long special that Land & Sea aired in 1984, the show brought two of those people back to learn more about their roots.

Along the northern coast of Newfoundland, many people can trace their roots back to England — specifically, to Dorset and Devon, where merchants began sending ships full of fishermen in the 17th century.

The intention wasn't for the fishermen to stay — but some of them did. Those early settlements included places like Winterton, which was originally called Silly Cove and dates back to the 1600s.

Otto Tucker could trace his English roots far back in Winterton, but went to the country of his ancestors to learn more. (CBC)

Otto Tucker's ancestors were among those people. One night in Poole, in Dorset, a 14-year-old named Robert Tucker stowed away on a ship headed for Newfoundland.

He arrived in Silly Cove and stayed, eventually raising a family. Otto Tucker was a direct descendant of that Dorset teenager.

In Tucker's own visit to Poole, he found other connections to home — for example, a plaque bearing the name of one of Poole's mayors from the 1700s, who had been born in Silly Cove.

The land of fish

The Irish referred to Newfoundland as Talamh an Eisc, or the Land of Fish. That reputation likely brought many of them to St. John's — as many as 6,000 in one year — but they soon found that their new home wasn't quite the Land of Farming.

Long interested in his family's Irish heritage, Ally O'Brien went to Ireland to learn more from the source. (CBC)

That didn't stop the Irish immigrants and their descendants who did the hard work of clearing and farming the land around St. John's, despite its harsh conditions and rocky soil.

Discover the connections between N.L. and England and Ireland in this hour-long special:

The family of Ally O'Brien was among those stubborn farmers. In his trip back to Ireland, he found far more fertile land, along with several other O'Briens.

In fact, visiting a local graveyard, O'Brien didn't see many names he didn't recognize from Newfoundland.

