Happy birthday: Christmas marks 1 year for Nain food bank

Since the Takuakautik food bank in Nain opened its doors last Christmas, the organization has found that running the operation in the remote community requires some creativity.

"We really have cases and cases of stuff that are supposed to last us the whole year," food bank chairperson Brenda Jararuse said.

Once the winter ice sets in, shipping by sea is no longer an option and shipping by air comes at a higher cost. Finding ways to keep the shelves stocked means planning ahead and the high cost of food in the community means looking outside the town's borders for donations.

"We don't want to rely solely on the community to be providing donations for the food bank," Kris McTavish, a food bank board member, said.

"So we're trying to be very creative and look outside the community and outside the region to source some of those donations."

Nearly 80 percent of households in Nain were found to be food insecure according to a survey released in 2017. (John Gaudi/CBC)

The establishment of the food bank came one year after a survey found that over 60 per cent of Nunatsiavut households were "food insecure," or lacking sufficient access to healthy food. In Nain, that number is just under 80 per cent.

Seeing friends and family be hungry, that was one of the big driving things for the start of the conversation of the food bank. - Brenda Jararuse

"For some households that means maybe being unsure or worried they'll be able to make ends meet by the end of the month whereas for others it might mean adults or children going a whole day without eating," said McTavish.

Financial strain

Takuakautik has found donations from a multitude of sources, including a large one from the Community Food Sharing Association in St. John's that helped them get through the year. Monetary donations also allowed the group to purchase staples such as flour and sugar from local stores.

"Just growing up with food insecurity being kind of a common thing, seeing friends and family be hungry, that was one of the big driving things for the start of the conversation of the food bank," Jararuse said.

Because of a shortened shipping season, the food bank has to stock up well in advance of the winter season. (John Gaudi/CBC)

The food bank normally gives out food baskets monthly but it is trying to do a bit more for the holiday season. It's holding a toy drive as well as taking in donations of turkey and geese for holiday meals.

"I think people really feel the financial strain around the holidays so I think this is a time we could just help people just feel a bit more content and more comfortable with the food situation in their homes," Jararuse said.

"And then with the toy drive, just being able to spread that little bit of joy to the kids, I think, is a really important thing that we really want to do."

