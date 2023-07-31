TakeCharge brings electric show to St. John's to give EVs a boost

Keith Barrett is the manager of energy solutions for Newfoundland Power. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

A fleet of electric vehicles took over the St. John's Farmers' Market on Sunday as part of TakeCharge's EV Roadshow, which is aimed at enticing drivers to make the change from gas powered vehicles.

"It's just an education and awareness campaign to let people know that electric vehicles are here, [to] ask questions of people who drive them and get comfortable with thinking about switching to electric," Keith Barrett, manager of Energy Solutions for Newfoundland Power, told CBC News.

This year was the second running of the roadshow. Sunday marked the final stop on the tour, which took TakeCharge from one end of the island to the other.

Shelley O'Brien was window shopping during Sunday's stop in St. John's. She said she's getting prepared for her own switch within the next two years.

"I just wanted to see what's out there," she said.

"I'm looking at the future and how it's going to go and if I was to buy another gas vehicle, to sell that within, say, 10 years, might be a little problematic."

Shelley O'Brien was at Sunday's EV Roadshow looking at the options for when she replaces her gas powered car. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Out of the different models on display, O'Brien said she was interested in the Volkswagen, Ford and the BMW.

She said her interest in purchasing an EV is driven by a concern around the environment, rather than by the price of gas.

"I think everybody is looking at the future and how things are going to go. So I think this is something that people are going to start to think about," said O'Brien.

Challenging Misconceptions

People also have some misconceptions around EVs, Barrett said.

He said he has heard that people believe EVs are only for people on the Avalon Peninsula but there are more charging stations being added across the province. More stations means people can be comfortable getting from point to point, he said.

"For most cases, electric vehicles can fit your lifestyle," Barrett said.

Barrett said the prices for EVs are going down and there are a range of options. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

He also pointed out that electric vehicles in the province in the last year had almost doubled.

According to data from the provincial government, in 2022 there were 715 electric vehicles on the road.

"The biggest misconception is probably, 'I can't do my day-to-day activities in an electric vehicle.' Most of us drive probably 50 kilometres on average a day, some of us less," Barrett said.

"These vehicles have ranges now of 300, 400, 500 kilometres. So you don't need to charge it every day, much like you don't need to fill up your car with gasoline every day."

According to the provincial government, in 2022 there were 715 EVs on Newfoundland and Labrador roads. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

While Barrett said EVs tend to be pricier, there is a range when it comes to the price tag just like a typical gas powered vehicle. As well, EV prices overall are going down.

"If you look at, say the Hyundai KONA gas versus Hyundai KONA EV, the price isn't that far off," he said.

But the winter months are a little tougher on the battery, Barrett said, as the power is zapped faster due to the cold.

He said the difference won't be debilitating and drivers just have to be a bit more strategic when charging their vehicles over the colder months.

