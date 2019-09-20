Everyone welcome, says Take Back the Night event organizers

Take Back the Night organizers are expecting a big turnout for Friday evening's event in St. John's, making it the second year everyone has been invited to attend the walk.

"Throughout the years we have done a lot more work around research … to recognize that sexual violence continues to be gendered; however, it's something that impacts so many individuals," said event organizer Nicole Kieley, the executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Assault Crisis Centre.

"We are welcoming all individuals and folks to participate in the march and to give space and recognize space for those who are disproportionately affected by sexual violence."

In 2014, hundreds of women took part in the 30th annual Take Back the Night march in St. John's. (CBC)

Sexual assault still underreported

Kieley said it's hard to say whether things have changed since Take Back the Night marches started in the '70s.

"Statistics is something that is very difficult when we think of sexual violence, the reason being is because so much underreporting happens," she said.

Only 10 per cent of sexual assaults get reported, according to Kieley. The NL Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre has received 795 calls this year.

But Kieley said the community is making strides in the types of services they are providing to help women, such as third-party reporting.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced Tuesday that victims can now make a report to a community group, the Journey Project, which will redact their information and send it along to the RNC.

"For survivors, some folks have absolutely benefited from different programs and supports and the work that has been done through community and government. Others not so much."

'A night in which we really come together'

Friday evening's march will start at Bannerman Park at 7 p.m. Participants will walk to city hall, where a candlelight vigil will take place.

Kieley said there will be musical performances and guest speakers, including someone who identifies as a survivor.

There also will be safety marshals along the route who will keep participants physically safe and provide support to those who may need to talk or who might be triggered by the event.

"This is a night in which we really come together to acknowledge the impact that it has had on ourselves, with people in our lives, and those who cannot make the march."

