Take Back the Night march seen as 'celebration of strength' to end sexual violence

On Friday evening a crowd gathered in downtown St. John's to put a spotlight on gender violence through the annual Take Back the Night march.

There were signs, slogans, chants and music to kick off the evening that started at Harbourside Park and then the group, numbering around 45 people, walked in a line down Water Street where they gathered at the Supreme Court.

Sophie Broders said she was marching because sexual violence is a major problem in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's deeply impacted many of my friends' lives and it's deeply impacted my life," she told CBC News.

However, Broders said in a supportive and empowering environment, "It feels good to have someone listen and support you in such difficult matters."

Sophie Broders said the environment at the march was supportive but that sexual violence is a major problem in the province. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

She added that the march is an act of resistance.

"It shows that we're not going to be silenced. It shows that we care and that we will fight back and that people that are abused become people that speak up. And you can take away our rights, you can take away our bodies, but you cannot take our voices."

The Take Back the Night march also took place almost two months after Doug Snelgrove was granted bail as he petitioned the Supreme Court of Canada to hear his appeal. The RNC officer was convicted of sexual assault in 2021 in his third trial.

Broders said the latest development regarding Snelgrove was "beyond exhausting."

"I'd like to say I have no words but I have a lot of words," Broders said. "I have too many words."

WATCH | Dozens descend upon the Supreme Court steps to protest gender violence:

Amanda Will said sexual assault survivors had told her it has been difficult to hear several recent court cases. As well, she said some people have not reported because they're concerned over how long it will take them to go through the court system,

"I'm out here tonight to support survivors of sexual violence," said Will, who said she's been to a number of events like this over the years.

Amanda Will said she was at the march to support sexual assault survivors. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

"There's a really good feeling here tonight," she said.

Annual event sign of strength

End Sexual Violence NL executive director Sandra McKellar said the march is a "celebration of strength." It's a part of Sexual Violence Awareness Week and is about continuing to raise awareness on the need to address sexual violence.

"Because, as we know, it's usually referred to as a crime of silence because so few people report," said McKellar.

She said the low reporting rate is because of victim blaming or people being embarrassed to talk about it. But she stressed it is important to shed light on this issue.

"Because once you do that, then the people who hide in the shadows find it much more difficult to do so."

End Sexual Violence NL executive director Sandra McKellar said the march is a celebration of strength. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

People can also learn more about resources and support that are available as well as bring people together, she said. It's also a way to show their respect to survivors, both those who speak up and to support those who aren't able to.

McKellar said the Snelgrove case shows work still needs to be done.

"I think what it demonstrates is that it's a system that still needs to be fine-tuned, that we do need to address it. There are always issues, it just happens to be these particular ones. But every year something comes up," McKellar said.

"What that says to us is we need to be consistent. We need to be persistent."

