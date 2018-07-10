Going with the flow as Government House hosts outdoor tai chi

The first tai chi in the garden at Government House in St. John's was a hit, with about 60 people showing up for class on Tuesday.

"There's something lovely about doing it outside," said Wanda Winsor, who practices the gentle martial art every day.

"It's peaceful, relaxing. I've had health issues and it's helped me with my balance, it's helped me with my pain. I've been doing it for four years, and I find it quite good."

It's all about finding balance between mind and body ... and it doesn't mess up the grass. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The free classes will be held for another eight weeks, along with Wednesday sessions in yoga, all taught by instructors volunteering their time.

"There's two good times to practice — when you feel like it and when you don't," said Sheila Leonard, who taught Tuesday's class.

"It's important that people know they can come here and relax," said Lieutenant-Governor Judy Foote, who was trying tai chi for her first time.

"The turnout has been wonderful. We're so excited that people are coming and joining us, and we're hoping the number will grow over the summer."

Gary Hall, who uses a wheelchair, says the stretches are good for him. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Gary Hall, an aspiring actor who uses a wheelchair, says he enjoyed his first try at tai chi and will be back.

"I like the effect that it gives. It helps me with my disability, and it helps me do some stretches."

