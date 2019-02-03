Team Symonds takes the Tankard, will represent N.L. in Brier next month

When Andrew Symonds' rink lost Saturday to Team Rowsell in the Newfoundland and Labrador Tankard, they chalked it up to a "tricky piece of ice," he said, but it was something else: a reality check.

"It's not a bad thing to have a loss going into the playoffs just to kind of keep you focused, and today we came out firing on all cylinders," Symonds told CBC News on Sunday afternoon, after facing off against Team Rowsell but this time coming out with a 5-0 victory — and the right to represent Newfoundland and Labrador at next month's Brier.

"The boys played really, really well and we were feeling it pretty early on, so everything worked out."

Symonds put together the team after losing the Tankard final last year to Greg Smith's rink.

"It couldn't have worked out any better," Symonds told CBC News on Sunday afternoon. "The end goal was certainly to win this. When we put this team together last spring, that was the goal, and that was the reason why we put the lineup together the way we did was the end goal was to win the Tankard and get to the Brier."

We felt like we missed an opportunity to win last year, all of us. - Andrew Symonds

Symonds' lead, Keith Jewer, was part of his losing side last year, and the two added Chris Ford, who had been playing with Colin Thomas, at third. They also added second Adam Boland, who skipped his own rink last year — a season that was wide open in Newfoundland and Labrador with the usually dominant Brad Gushue rink already representing Team Canada after winning the Brier in 2017.

"Gushue had won the Brier here in St. John's in 2017 and then we had a chance to play without Brad in the mix, and everybody went in with what they had last year, and unfortunately for everybody on my team right now, it didn't work out for any of us."

Then Gushue won the Brier again last year, and Symonds said there was more thought put into team makeup.

"We felt like we missed an opportunity to win last year, all of us, and there was mutual interest there to put something together with the team that I have right now," he said.

Everyone on the team has been a Canadian champion at some level, said Symonds, and they felt good heading into the season.

"We felt pretty good about what we had, certainly on paper, and it was just a matter of putting it together on ice," he said.

Next up is the Brier, in Brandon, Man., which again features Team Gushue representing Canada. Symonds's team members all have full-time jobs, while curling is Team Gushue's job.

Challenge to improve while working full-time

"It's hard to curl at somewhat a high level and get better at the sport when you only have a minimal amount of time to do that," he said.

The team made the most of whatever available time they could find whenever there were no work or family obligations.

"There's a lot of lunchtime practices. We all work but we all found time to go to the curling club at lunchtime to throw some rocks, and weekend practices. We curl regularly in a league at the curling club, so pretty much every opportunity we get to go, when there's nothing else going on from a family perspective, we try to go down there."

Team Gushue 'a notch above'

Gushue's team is at another level, he acknowledged.

"They're obviously a notch above everybody else in this province," he said. "They play the best competition in the world week over week over week, and we kind of play the same guys every week. So it's hard to get to that level without the ability to travel like they do and compete with those top teams."

Anything can happen in a single game, but to beat Team Gushue multiple times to knock them out has been a tall order in recent years. That's why Gushue's absence from the Tankard the last two years opened things up, he said.

As long as Brad can keep winning the Brier, it would make a lot of other competitive curlers here really happy. - Andrew Symonds

"It's certainly made our lives a lot more interesting the last couple of years, there's no doubt," he laughed.

"We're going to the Brier next month, which is hard to believe that I'm even saying that. But we'll go up there and we'll compete hard and I think we'll be in a lot of games, and I think we'll be a solid representative of Newfoundland and Labrador."

To go in thinking they'll win would be a stretch, he said. And Gushue's success at the national level is good as an ambassador for the province, and good for the local curlers as well. Last year's Tankard had nine teams; this year's had 12. When Gushue's competing provincially, said Symonds, there are typically four or five.

"We'll certainly hope we're in the mix. As long as Brad can keep winning the Brier, it would make a lot of other competitive curlers here really happy."

