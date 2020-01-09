The low-cost airline Swoop, operated by WestJet, has added new flights to three Atlantic Canadian airports from Hamilton, starting this summer.

Swoop will have daily flights to St. John's International, as well as flights to Moncton four days a week, and Charlottetown three days a week.

The announcement Thursday is part of what Swoop called its expansion into eastern Canada, and includes the addition of a 10th aircraft to its fleet.

"This new link to Hamilton will increase accessibility to Ontario, our largest market, and will facilitate the already strong connections between Newfoundland and the Hamilton region," said Peter Avery, CEO of the St. John's International Airport, in a media release.

Swoop first started operation out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in 2018.

The new Atlantic Canada routes will run from June 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.

