What rhymes with quarantine? Go back to school with a new tune from the Swinging Belles

Life is better with a song.

Since this year's return to school is like no other, we needed a really good song.

And the Juno award-winning Swinging Belles sure have delivered.

The trio, made up of Erin Power, Laura Winter and Duane Andrews, have penned a tune — Back to School — to mark the occasion.

But we need YOU to be in the music video! Send us a back-to-school photo or a short video — five seconds is all we need.

Maybe it's in the driveway, in the school yard, or a throwback with a picture in front of the fireplace.

Email your photos to morningshow@cbc.ca ot tweet them to @sjmorningshow.

How the song came to be

Power said the group came up with the song after reflecting on what students and teachers had been through over the last few months.

"It's time to take off your pyjamas and get ready to go back to school," she said.

"We tried to keep it light, but at the same time acknowledge the feelings and what's actually been happening."

Turn up the volume and check out the new tune!

Listen to "Back to School," a brand new song from the St. John's trio the Swinging Belles 2:04

Power and Winter are teachers, and both know the power of a positive attitude.

"We do this job because we love children and we want to make a space for them where they are going to feel as safe and as comfortable and ready to learn as possible. And I think I can speak for all teachers and say that," said Power.

Winter echoes that sentiment.

"It's just about remaining positive and calm... I think the key is being warm and welcoming," she said.

"We are all just really tickled how well the song came together."

