Think you had a rough Monday morning? Watch this moose

A moose had a tough Monday morning on Newfoundland's Salmonier Line.

Donna Francis was getting ready for work at about 5:45 a.m. when she spotted a moose swimming across St. Mary's Bay. She immediately started recording the perilous swim.

The animal made it safely to shore, but things got hair-raising once again as it began to cross the road.

This moose swam all the way across St. Mary's Bay only to narrowly escape a collision 1:17

The roar of an oncoming car comes on fast, and the moose is barely able to scramble out of the way.

"No matter where you travel in this province, people need to stay alert, especially this time of year," Francis said in a Facebook message to CBC News.

"You never know when a moose will appear in front of you — or from which direction it will come!"