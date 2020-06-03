Man found dead in submerged truck in Swift Current

Clarenville RCMP says a 26-year-old man is dead after a pickup truck went into a small body of water in Swift Current.

Police said officers received a call around 9 a.m. Wednesday and spotted part of the rear end of a Dodge truck that was upside down and submerged in water near Seaview Drive in the town.

A tow truck, ambulance, police and fire crews all responded to the scene and removed the pickup from the water.

The RCMP say the man was the lone occupant and was found dead inside the truck.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation is continuing.

