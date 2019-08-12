Child and 3 adults rescued after being swept out to sea off Salmon Cove

A child and three adults were rescued by firefighters about 60 metres from the shore at the Salmon Cove Sands beach, after they were swept out to sea on a flotation device Sunday.

A call about a child swept out on the water came into the Salmon Cove-Perry's Cove Volunteer Fire Department at about 2:10 p.m., said Ryan Burton, the town's assistant fire chief.

A local fisherman took a firefighter out in his personal, rigid-bottom inflatable boat to bring the four safely back to shore, Burton said.

The adults had gone out to save the child, but wound up getting into trouble themselves, he said.

Nobody was hurt.

"Flotation devices on the beach or around any ... ocean, it's not safe," he said. "With the undertow and the tide, it's so unpredictable."

Salmon Cove Sands is a popular summertime spot in Newfoundland, and Burton says people need to obey this sign. (Salmon Cove-Perry's Cove Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Flotation devices are forbidden at the popular Salmon Cove Sands beach and there is a large sign alerting people to the ban, said Ryan Burton, the town's assistant fire chief.

Crews from nearby volunteer fire departments in Victoria and Harbour Grace also helped out with the rescue.

