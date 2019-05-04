N.L. gaining attention after Swedish 'crock pop' duo releases song

The province is getting some attention in Sweden — after a Swedish musical duo visited and loved it so much — they wrote a song about Newfoundland.

The single, Hello Newfoundland, is about the group's time performing on the rock and it's now climbing the charts.

"It is our way to say thank you for everything for all the people that welcomed us so well," said Malin Osth, a member of band called Bara Jonson and Free.

The group was asked to play at Live at Heart, a music conference held on the Burin Peninsula. When they first arrived in the province, they didn't know what to expect.

"We were thinking 'what are we doing here?"' said Osth, who described the dark and rainy conditions they drove through to get to their destination.

It was upon arriving at their hotel in Marystown when they started to love it.

Watch the music video:

"That smile and that warm welcome from the first person we met, it just continued," said Jonas Tancred, the other band member. "Everybody we met was just nice and sweet."

Tancred said he knows all the musicians from all over the world that attended the conference felt the same way.

The duo play a genre of music they titled "crock pop," which they describe as a mixture of country rock and pop.

Catching on in Sweden

The song was ranked #1 on an independent music chart in Sweden for eight weeks in a row.

"In general, people don't know so much about Newfoundland at all, that is my experience," said Osth.

"But when they hear the song, they get curious. They want to know more about it."

The duo is back in the province again to play a few shows in Burin over the weekend, however the main priority while here is to shoot a music video for their new single, Far and Away.

The two musicians said they are thrilled to be back in the province, their second trip in the past six months.

"It was like coming home," said Osth.

