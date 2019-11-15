RCMP, Indigenous leaders unveil permanent sweat lodge at police HQ

A new, permanent sweat lodge at RCMP headquarters in St. John's is a symbol of reconciliation between police and Indigenous people, said the provincial force's assistant commissioner at its unveiling Friday.

The sacred sweat lodge was used for the first time Thursday by both police officers and indigenous leaders, who came together for the lodge's construction.

"It's a time for reconciliation, and reconciliation for us now is a coming together between ourselves and the Indigenous peoples of our province," said assistant commissioner Ches Parsons.

I come out a changed person in each and every occasion. - Ches Parsons

A sweat lodge is a wooden structure covered with blankets and tarps. Large lava rocks called "grandfathers" are heated in a fire outside the structure, then laid in a pit in the sweat lodge, with water poured on top to create steam.

There is a sweat lodge conductor and assistants who perform the spiritual ceremony.

CBC News has been asked not to show pictures of the structure or ceremonies, as filming is considered disrespectful to the spiritual process.

Sgt. Troy Bennett, a Mi'kmaw officer with the RCMP in Stephenville, helped construct the new sweat lodge at police headquarters in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"It's for your spiritual well-being and mental well-being," said Sgt. Troy Bennett, a Mi'kmaw officer who works for the RCMP detachment in Stephenville.

"It's hard to put a definition of what someone would get from that because each individual person that goes inside of a sweat will take something different from that sweat."

Bennett, who grew up in Saint George's on the province's west coast, has participated in multiple sweat lodge ceremonies and was involved in the construction of the lodge at RCMP headquarters.

"This has been a project today that has really hit home with me," Bennett said.

Everyone is welcome

Police said the sweat lodge will permanently stay on RCMP grounds and will be available to anyone who wants to participate in a ceremony, whether they work for the police force or not.

Ches Parsons, assistant commissioner of the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador, says the lodge is a step towards reconciliation. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Parsons, who took part in the first ceremony in the newly constructed sweat lodge, said the experience is life-changing.

"I have been through sweat lodges before and I come out a changed person in each and every occasion," Parsons said.

"In my case it took away some of the pain of the loss of some of my friends to duty."The only other RCMP detachment to have a permanent sweat lodge on its grounds is the Dartmouth headquarters in Nova Scotia.