Motorcycle driver dies in crash with SUV in St. John's

A 21-year-old motorcycle driver died in a crash with an SUV in St. John's on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews — including Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers, ambulance and firefighters — were at the crash scene on Empire Avenue, west of Columbus Drive, just after 5 p.m. NT

The Glovertown man and a grey SUV had collided, said the RNC in a press release.

The SUV driver was treated for a minor injury, but the motorcycle driver died at scene. Police say they're still investigating the crash.

