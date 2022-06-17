Motorcycle driver dies in crash with SUV in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the 21-year-old man died at the scene.
A 21-year-old motorcycle driver died in a crash with an SUV in St. John's on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews — including Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers, ambulance and firefighters — were at the crash scene on Empire Avenue, west of Columbus Drive, just after 5 p.m. NT
The Glovertown man and a grey SUV had collided, said the RNC in a press release.
The SUV driver was treated for a minor injury, but the motorcycle driver died at scene. Police say they're still investigating the crash.