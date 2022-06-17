Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Motorcycle driver dies in crash with SUV in St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the 21-year-old man died at the scene.

Emergency crews, including RNC officers, responded to a crash on Empire Avenue in St. John's on Thursday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

A 21-year-old motorcycle driver died in a crash with an SUV in St. John's on Thursday evening. 

Emergency crews — including Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers, ambulance and firefighters — were at the crash scene on Empire Avenue, west of Columbus Drive, just after 5 p.m. NT

The Glovertown man and a grey SUV had collided, said the RNC in a press release.

The SUV driver was treated for a minor injury, but the motorcycle driver died at scene. Police say they're still investigating the crash.

