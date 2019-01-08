One man killed in SUV crash in Upper Island Cove

One man is dead after his SUV went off the road and into a ditch in Upper Island Cove.

Bay Roberts RCMP were called to the scene of the crash, near Canada Post in the Conception Bay town, around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters from Upper Island Cove and paramedics were at the scene when police arrived, according to a statement from the RCMP.

Police say an 81-year-old man from Upper Island Cove died at the scene.

The RCMP called a collision analyst from its traffic services division to the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been contacted. Police say the investigation is continuing.

