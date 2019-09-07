Vehicle extensively damaged by fire is 'suspicious,' police say

RNC officers and fire crews were called to a business in the O'Connell Drive Extension area Saturday morning. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred early Saturday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., RNC officers were called out to a commercial business in the O'Connell Drive Extension area.

A crew from the Corner Brook Regional Fire Department attended the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze. Police said the fire was contained to the vehicle only, which sustained extensive damage.

The force said the fire "appears suspicious in nature."

Anyone with information can contact the RNC in Corner Brook.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador