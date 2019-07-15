Police haul possible firearms from sea near Cape Spear in St. John's
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers rappelled down a cliff to retrieve what police are calling "suspicious property" Monday afternoon.
RNC pull what they call 'suspicious property' from rough waters close to landmark
Amid choppy waters Monday afternoon, police rappelled down a steep cliff to retrieve what they're calling "suspicious property" from the sea off St. John's.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers clipped into lifelines, including a forensics unit, were seen pulling a number of what appeared to be firearms from the area.
Police on the scene were unable to say whether the firearms were real or replicas. Officers were called to the area, about half a kilometre from the iconic Cape Spear lighthouse, around 3 p.m.
Officers on the cliff were aided by those in a Zodiac, a small inflatable boat, who also attempted to pull a black, box-like object from the water.