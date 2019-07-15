Police haul possible firearms from sea near Cape Spear in St. John's

Amid choppy waters Monday afternoon, police rappelled down a steep cliff to retrieve what they're calling "suspicious property" from the sea off St. John's.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers clipped into lifelines, including a forensics unit, were seen pulling a number of what appeared to be firearms from the area.

Police are investigating after pulling what appear to be firearms from the rocky shoreline near Cape Spear Monday afternoon. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Police on the scene were unable to say whether the firearms were real or replicas. Officers were called to the area, about half a kilometre from the iconic Cape Spear lighthouse, around 3 p.m.

Officers on the cliff were aided by those in a Zodiac, a small inflatable boat, who also attempted to pull a black, box-like object from the water.

