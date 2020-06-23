Reeking of gas, house fire in Mount Pearl deemed suspicious

Firefighters were called by a neighbour to a fire at a home in Mount Pearl early Tuesday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

Firefighters had a neighbour's help putting out a what the fire department says is a suspicious house fire in a residential area of Mount Pearl early Tuesday morning.

The neighbour called the department around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, telling them the house on Laumann Street was on fire.

When crews got there, the neighbour was trying to contain the fire with a garden hose.

Platoon Chief Dean Foley said at first crews thought the inside of the house was on fire.

Firefighters went in, found a woman and her adult son sleeping, and got them out.

It turns out the fire was contained to the front porch, where firefighters encountered the smell of gas.

"There was a fuel spill in the area where the fire was ignited, so it was definitely suspicious," he said.

"A petroleum product on a patio deck would be considered suspicious in our minds."

Foley said it's a bit of a relief the fire was contained to the porch, "but it gives you a bit of a feeling that — I say, not good — that possibly someone lit that fire."

Foley added, "It's fortunate that the neighbour happened to be awake, and had a quick response to go over and pop into action."

Foley said the fire department has turned over the incident to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The RNC confirmed officers saw damage to the front of the home, and are investigating the fire as suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact the force.

