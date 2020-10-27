Suspicious death was man in early 40s, resident of Trepassey: police

Almost a week after a man died under suspicious circumstances in Trepassey, police remain tight-lipped about all aspects of the case.

A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed it was a man in his early 40s who was found dead Oct. 21, but that's about all the information that has been confirmed.

The investigation is continuing, Cpl. Jolene Garland told CBC News, and is being led by the major crimes unit, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Questions have swirled about the timeline of the incident. The man, who lives in the community, died six days ago, but police did not alert the public to the death until Sunday — four days later.

Why did police take so long to alert the public and issue an advisory?

"The RCMP always takes into account public safety and the risk thereof. That's the primary concern, and we did address that, and determined there was no risk to public safety," Garland responded.



"So we decided to shift our focus onto the integrity of the police investigation, so a [media] release was not done until Sunday for that reason."

Heavy police presence

On Sunday afternoon, six police vehicles were parked outside a home in the community with officers moving back and forth carrying objects out of the home in large, brown paper bags. One officer on site was seen wearing a set of blue disposable coveralls.

"We did have some suspicious findings in relation to the death itself and that's why the police presence is continuing down in that area," she said on Tuesday.

Investigators left the scene Sunday night, according to Garland, but multiple teams continue to play a role in the investigation, including forensics, and officers from both the Holyrood and Ferryland detachments.