Woman's death in St. John's deemed suspicious, police say

Police say a woman has died under suspicious circumstances in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said its officers responded to a home in the centre city area around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

They say her death is considered suspicious and that the RNC and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating. No additional details about the woman or her death were provided.

An RNC spokesperson is expected to speak to media about the death Thursday.

