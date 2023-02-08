RNC investigating suspicious death of 22-year-old man after 'serious incident' in central St. John's

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man in St. John's Tuesday night after what the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are calling a "serious incident."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call for help around 5 p.m. in the Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road area of the city, known as Rabbittown.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, the RNC said officers arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries.

The release said both police and paramedics tried to save the man's life but he eventually died in hospital.

The incident led police to lock down the area Tuesday night, including roads and trails, while officers looked for evidence.

Multiple RNC cruisers and forensics vehicles were parked in the area.

Wednesday's press release said the RNC's major crimes unit and the chief medical examiner's office are involved in the investigation.

Police say they don't believe there's any threat to public safety.

They are looking for anyone with information or video from the Rabbittown area — including Mayor Avenue, Newtown Road, Salisbury Street, Empire Avenue, Hoyles Avenue and the surrounding area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. — to get in touch.

