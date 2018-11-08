RNC investigating suspicious death after discovery of woman's body

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a suspicious death after a 45-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment building on Bay Bulls Road in St. John's on Wednesday night.

Paramedics and police arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a sudden death.

Police say they are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine how the woman died.

The area is being secured until the medical examiner completes a report into the death. Police spent Thursday canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.