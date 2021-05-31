Police investigating suspicious death after human remains found in St. John's

Police are investigating a suspicious death after the discovery of human remains found in the Waterford Valley area in St. John's.

The remains were discovered sometime overnight Sunday but it's not immediately clear when or by whom, according to a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary spokesperson.

Police remain on the scene Monday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The RNC is asking anyone who may have seen anything or know anything about the incident to come forward.

More to come.