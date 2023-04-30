RNC investigating suspicious death in downtown St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers are investigating what it calls a suspicious death in downtown St. John's.

Several police vehicles were seen in the area of Sebastian Court, near Queens Road and Carters Hill Place on Sunday afternoon.

Const. James Cadigan, the RNC's media relations officer, told CBC News that the death occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and is not believed to be random.

Police say they are now seeking more information about the incident as part of the investigation and will provide more details when they become available.

