Death of woman in C.B.S. deemed suspicious, police say

The death of a woman in Conception Bay South has been deemed suspicious, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Wednesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded its autopsy.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is saying little at this time, but is urging people to come forward with any dash camera and CCTV footage from the area of Chris Porter's Trucking on Minerals Road.

An RNC spokesperson said the force is interested in video evidence from between noon and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Police were called to assist with an ambulance call around 1 p.m. last Thursday.

She was discovered lying on the side of the road.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for unreleased injuries but passed away in hospital.