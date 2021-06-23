RCMP investigating suspicious sudden death in Conception Bay North

Police are investigating a suspicious sudden death that happened in Conception Bay North and have one person in custody.

RCMP were called to the Roaches Line area at 9 p.m. Tuesday night where officers found an unresponsive man. Police say he later died.

No charges have been laid, according to police.

No other details are immediately available, including the age of the man or the circumstances of his death.

