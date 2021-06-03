Dashcam video sought as police look for clues about suspicious death

Police are looking for dashcam video along a stretch of Waterford Bridge Road that runs by Bowring Park, from Bay Bulls Road in the east to Cowan Avenue in the west. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Police on Thursday appealed for public help in providing details that may explain how a man was found dead on a quiet trail in the west end of St. John's.

Police said they want to see any dashcam video recorded on a stretch of Waterford Bridge Road — between Cowan Avenue and Bay Bulls Road — last Sunday afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Much of the road runs along Bowring Park.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a trail in the Waterford Valley neighbourhood, where a man's body was found.

The RNC is describing the death as suspicious but has not released many other details, including whether it is considered a homicide.

In a brief statement Thursday, the RNC said the Office of the Chief Medical Officer is working on the case. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Forensic specialists and the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division have been working on the case.

The RNC added that anyone with details can contact the force directly, or go through the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip service.

