Skip to Main Content
Suspended driver owing more than $10K in outstanding fines heads to court
New

Suspended driver owing more than $10K in outstanding fines heads to court

A suspended driver owing $10,151 in outstanding fines is scheduled to appear in St. John's court Saturday.

Driver also gave false name to officers during the traffic stop

CBC News ·
The RNC says a 40-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest, public mischief and breaching two active court orders. (CBC)

A suspended driver owing $10,151 in outstanding fines is scheduled to appear in St. John's court Saturday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the 40-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. in the city's west end.

Police said he was operating a vehicle without valid insurance and current registration and gave a false name to officers during the traffic stop.

The RNC said he has been charged with resisting arrest, public mischief and breaching two active court orders.

The vehicle has been impounded.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us