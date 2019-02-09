Suspended driver owing more than $10K in outstanding fines heads to court

A suspended driver owing $10,151 in outstanding fines is scheduled to appear in St. John's court Saturday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the 40-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. in the city's west end.

Police said he was operating a vehicle without valid insurance and current registration and gave a false name to officers during the traffic stop.

The RNC said he has been charged with resisting arrest, public mischief and breaching two active court orders.

The vehicle has been impounded.

