Survivor care kits coming to Labrador clinics to help people receiving post-assault care

Two Newfoundand and Labrador organizations are hoping new sexual assault survivor care kits help people who are disclosing details about an assault.

The N.L. Sexual Assault Prevention and Crisis Centre in St. John's and Mokami Status of Women Council and Crisis Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay have created the kits for health centres, meant to provide basic necessities for people disclosing details in a hospital setting or to police at their home.

"Having to deal with kind of less supportive institutions, whether that is in a health setting or legal setting or with your family or friends, we're just kind of surrounded often by messages that are of less support," said Deirdra Connolly, the sexual violence prevention co-ordinator with the prevention and crisis centre.

"In offering just one safe space, one safe conversation … you can really dramatically increase somebody's capacity to heal."

While accompanying a survivor to the hospital as a support person, Connolly said she realized there were gaps that could be fixed by organizations like the one she works for.

She began working to create the kits with items like tampons, a chocolate bar, toothpaste and a toothbrush, bottle of water, deodorant, face wipes, pregnancy test, and toothbrush, toothpaste, tampons and pads, a chocolate bar and an informational handout.

Connelly said the Mokami Status of Women Council was the perfect partner, as the council already runs the Women Helping Women program that provides basic items to those in need. The council then contacted Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation, which agreed to fund the program with $6,000.

"We want survivors to know that they're believed and cared for and supported and so we just thought this was a great way to do that," said Stacey Hoffe, executive director of the Mokami Status of Women Council.

Simple act of care can dramatically help healing

Through talking with survivors, the centre has learned that one positive experience during the disclosure experience in a hospital can help the survivor on their healing journey immensely, Connolly said.

"They will get better, faster," she said. "They will perceive what happened to them less dramatically than someone who doesn't get that one positive experience."

Connolly says the care kits are a simple idea that can have a large impact. (NLSACPC.com)

The kits can be a material symbol of that and help combat "secondary wounding" that can happen if a person has a traumatic experience while disclosing the incident, Connolly said.

The kits, which will be assembled by youths, will hopefully be in clinics within the next month, Connolly said. Hoffe said having the kits assembled by young helps share information about sexual violence with the next generation.

Sexual violence still pervasive, community-based solutions needed: Connolly

While the care kits are for people receiving medical care after being a victim of sexual violence, Connolly said not all people get that care. She said she hopes the new sexual assault nurse examiner program will help more people come forward for care in the future.

The program trains nurses in how to administer a sexual assault kit, which can be used to gather DNA and other evidence of anassault. She said sexual violence continues to be pervasive in communities and needs community-based solutions.

"It's not something that happens exclusively in the evening, in the night, in the dark, in the shadows. It's something that's happening in our homes where we're meant to feel safe with people were met with people were meant to trust," Connolly said.

Connolly said a first step is to encourage more conversations and education about sexual violence and teaching people how to support and respond to survivors of sexual violence in day-to-day life to help them heal.

