Surprise blizzard slams into Avalon, central Newfoundland

The Avalon Peninsula and parts of central Newfoundland were in the grip of a surprise winter storm Friday that no one saw coming.

The blizzard, which caught people off guard as it picked up Thursday afternoon, was bringing strong winds, blowing snow and rough travel conditions Friday morning.

"We call them back-door troughs," said Rob Carroll, a meteorologist at Environment Canada's weather office in Gander.

The unpredictable system moved in from the north, instead of the west or the southwest, which normally happens at this time of year.

"We were expecting higher amounts up in the northeast coast, but certainly not the conditions that were experienced down in the St. John's area," Carroll said.

St. John's airport has been reporting blizzard conditions for the past 4 hours. That's a verified blizzard. As the temps warm up a few degrees this afternoon and we should see the vis improve, but the wind and snow continues through the evening. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/J9XGXwlvem">pic.twitter.com/J9XGXwlvem</a> —@a_brauweiler

St. John's International Airport reported 12.6 centimetres of snow Thursday. That was combined with strong winds gusting up to 100 km/h, and left roads and driveways in bad shape.

Westerly winds "probably made some drifts that people aren't used to as well," Carroll said.

Weather alerts Friday morning still stretch from St. John's through Clarenville and Bonavista, and into the Green Bay - White Bay area.

Lots of snowdrifts on the road to Cape Bonavista today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winter</a> <a href="https://t.co/VMIUm6kEwE">pic.twitter.com/VMIUm6kEwE</a> —@GrayMarker99

The northeast Avalon and parts of central Newfoundland could see another five centimetres of snow, along with winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Conditions are set to improve later Friday morning, as the snow eases and temperatures rise to near zero, making snow wetter and less likely to blow around.

In the meantime, Environment Canada is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until that happens, as there could be periods of zero visibility on the roads.

Rough marine conditions

There are also special weather statements in effect along the eastern and northern Newfoundland coasts, warning that wind-driven waves and large swells will cause higher-than-normal water levels along the entire northeast coast Friday, with the greatest risk coming during high tide.

"Everything's going to kind of peak today along the northeast and east coast, and we'll see some high waves generally five to seven metres," said Carroll.

That could mean minor coastal flooding and infrastructure damage.

The risk is expected to drop on Saturday.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador