Surfer rescued off St. Vincent's Beach

A surfer was rescued in rough seas off St. Vincent's Beach in St. Mary's Bay on the southern Avalon Peninsula Saturday afternoon.

Sue Kelland-Dyer was near the beach doing some birdwatching and saw the rescue unfold. She says the RCMP and paramedics were at the beach when she arrived, and that's when she learned a surfer was trapped.

"I look up, and sure enough you could see — very small — it looked like a black object out in the ocean," she said.

"This lady, basically, just tried to keep herself away from the surf coming in."

Two people were surfing off of St. Vincent's Beach Saturday, but one was not able to make it back to shore safely. (Clifford Doran/Submitted)

Kelland-Dyer said the surfer was about 100 metres off the shore and fighting the waves.

"The swells were very high, and when the waves broke, I'd say about 10- to 12-foot waves, if not higher, and they kept getting higher and higher," she said.

"It had been a beautiful morning, but when that surf came, it came very hard, very fast."

The water also gets deep quickly and has a strong undertow, Kelland-Dyer said.

"I don't recommend people put their toes in the water down there. Strictly, one would use that beach for watching whales."

She said she was at the beach over an hour before the surfer was rescued, with little time to spare before darkness fell.

The surfer was rescued by a fast rescue craft, the shuttle tanker Beothuk Spirit, the coast guard says. (Clifford Doran/Submitted)

A representative with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax told CBC News a distress report was received around 3:30 p.m. NT after two people were surfing off the beach and one was not able to make it back safely to shore.

Two ships and a military Cormorant helicopter were dispatched, but the shuttle tanker Beothuk Spirit happened to be nearby.

The fast rescue craft was able to reach the surfer and get her out of the water.

With files from The St. John's Morning Show.

