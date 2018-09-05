Medical researcher educated at MUN now making waves as an Israeli surfer

International traveller, medical scientist, flamenco dancer and now longboard surfing champion — Jessica Rose has already lived a full life, and she's only 43.

"I surf every single day that I can, in the morning or in the evening," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show from Israel, where she lives, on Wednesday.

"I'm absolutely addicted to this beautiful sport."

Jessica Rose rides a long board but others prefer short-board surfing, which is faster. "It really depends on who you are and what you're looking for, from not just the sport but in life." (Provided by Jessica Rose/Raviv Tiram and Josh Constable)

Rose, who spent her teenage and early university years in Newfoundland and Labrador, recently won a surfing competition sponsored by the Israeli Surfing Association.

It was the association's first longboard competition, but Rose has loved the sport for years.

Growing interest in surfing

Living in the north of Israel, on the Mediterranean Sea, is ideal for surfing but it was originally her academic work that carried Rose from St. John's, where she studied at Memorial University, to the country.

Jessica Rose with the award she won at a recent competition sponsored by the Israeli Surfing Association. (Provided by Jessica Rose/Israeli Surfing Association)

While working on her masters' degree, Rose attended a conference in the United States, where she met a man who would become her principal investigator.

He suggested she consider Israel for her PhD, and she ended up studying in the country and now works as a researcher at the Israel Institute of Technology.

That move led to her becoming part of a local surfing scene that is exploding today.

"In Israel, because the entire coastline is this beautiful Mediterranean Sea, it's so easy," Rose said.

Longboard surfing, where the board is nine feet or longer, can be done on any size of wave and is her preferred type of surfing — completely different than using a short board, she said, which involves faster and trickier surfing.

"It's very stylish, you can basically dance on the wave," said Rose, who says her surfing may be influenced by the years she spent as a flamenco dancer.

"When I found longboarding I never went back. It's so what I'm meant to do, and it feels so good to have found what I'm meant to do."

'I'm super stoked'

Women like herself were outnumbered by men at the recent Israeli championships, but Rose said the competition was still stiff — she took first place by fractions of a point.

"I'm so thrilled to have this accomplishment," she said. "As the surfing community says, I'm super stoked about it."

Future competitors may find more of a gender balance on the Israeli waves.

Young people in Israel attend surf camps the way kids in N.L. might go to summer camp. Rose said among the kids at surf camp there are just as many girls as boys.

Rose herself came to the sport as an adult, but said that hasn't stopped her from embracing it.

"Things happen when they happen, when you're ready for it," she said.

What's the most important surfing skill? Paddling, Rose says. "The best surfers are the best paddlers." (Provided by Jessica Rose)

Her own father, Newfoundlander and fisheries scientist George Rose, insisted on giving it a try during a visit to see his daughter a couple of years ago.

Surfing may not take him by storm quite the same way — the younger Rose described her father's experience as "funny" — but she is happy to spread the love of the sport.

"I want everyone to surf because I want them to feel this joy that I feel when I do it. It's amazing."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

