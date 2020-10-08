Surf, sunsets, serenity: Check it out in this week's audience gallery

It's like someone put a mirror on the water on Southeast Arm in Placentia. Great shot! (Submitted by Viola Pink)

Don't worry, this house is not on fire! Karen Pinsent captured the sun shining onto the windows of this older house in Brighton. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

Lorne Hiscock captured this shot of the CCGS Ann Harvey coming into port last weekend in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

The waves were crashing in Conception Bay South over the weekend, captured in black and white by Jonathan Curlett. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

Joanne Healey took this shot during a moose hunting boil-up in central Newfoundland. In her words, 'rough day in the woods. Wasn't fit.' (Submitted by Joanne Healey)

The great sunsets continue in Cull's Harbour. Thanks to Joanne Burt for sending in this fine shot. (Submitted by Joanne Burt)

A spectacular sunset over Bunyan's Cove in early October. (Submitted by Connie Holloway )

A late September sunset lights up the sky over Gull Island. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A moody day in Swift Current. (Submitted by Michael Kennedy)

How's that for a sunset over the Gander River? (Submitted by Sean Power)

St. John's settling in for the evening. (Submitted by Scott Udle)

Surf's up in New Melbourne! (Submitted by Jane Smith)

