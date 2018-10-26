The province's human rights commission is being forced to take a second look at the complaints of bullying and gender harassment lodged by a female firefighter in Spaniard's Bay.

Brenda Seymour spoke out in 2015 about the conditions of her workplace during the five years she spent as a volunteer firefighter.

She said her colleagues made comments about her body, threatened to masturbate on her firefighting gear and played a pornographic film during a training seminar.

In 2017, her complaint to the Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission was dismissed. But now, a Supreme Court Judge is ordering the commission to look again.

"Ms. Seymour's human rights complaint against the town is remitted back to the commission for reconsideration after an appropriate investigation," wrote Justice Deborah Paquette.

The Yetman Report

Filing a human rights complaint was a last-ditch effort by Seymour, after she first complained to the town.

Seymour first spoke out at a Spaniard's Bay council meeting, where at the time she was also a councillor. The town subsequently ordered a former police officer, Cliff Yetman, to investigate the matter.

Seymour declined to participate, fearing it wouldn't be an impartial probe.

The report came back saying Seymour's complaints were unfounded. Yetman didn't interview the fire chief or deputy chief, despite them being named by Seymour in her allegations of continued harassment.

After Yetman's report was released in 2017, Seymour filed a complaint with the human rights commission.

It was dismissed, based largely on the timeline of events — the commission said it can only investigate continued harassment if the latest event happened within 12 months of the complaint being filed.

The commission said her complaints occurred between 2010 and 2015.

Commission missed new allegations

In her Supreme Court ruling, Paquette said the commission failed to consider emails Seymour had sent claiming new events of harassment in 2017.

She said the release of the report resulted in "backlash" from the local community. After Seymour's first allegations, the town banded together in support of the firefighters, many of whom tendered resignations from the department.

Seymour said the Yetman report made things even worse.

During a council meeting, Seymour said a member of the public received a standing ovation for "calling her out" over the allegations. She said nobody from the council did anything to stop it, and felt it was evidence of their harassment against her.

After Seymour lost her councillor's seat in the 2017 municipal election, she said the fire chief posted on Facebook, saying "Stage one is complete, stage two is in progress."

"I am considering his remarks to mean that my involvement with the fire department is part of this process, and it seemed to insinuate that stage two will mean I am no longer part of the F.D. as well," Seymour wrote in an email that was forwarded to the Human Rights Commission.

When the commission dismissed her complaint, Paquette said that email was not included in their decision.

Paquette ruled the post should have been considered as the latest allegation in the same string of harassment claims dating back to 2010 — and thus, the commission should have investigated.

In her ruling, Paquette also ordered the Town of Spaniard's Bay to pay for Seymour's legal fees.

