Wet'suwet'en supporters building pipeline through minister's St. John's office

About 25 people are occupying federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan's office in St. John's on Thursday morning in support of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

Tensions between supporters of the Wet'suwet'en, police and government have begun to bubble over the last week as protesters have attempted to shut down rail lines across the country, some engaging in scuffles with officers.

Protests are being held to show solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline project that would cut through Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia.

The St. John's protest on Thursday has been peaceful. Indigenous members brought drums and are leading the group in singing of traditional songs.

Others are constructing a "pipeline," made of PVC pipe, through O'Regan's office. Some of the protesters have written "Reconciliation is Dead" on miniature Canadian flags.

Office staff have been welcoming to protestors and say there is no plan to ask them to leave.

In mid-February a group in St. John's blocked traffic on downtown streets on a Sat, and about 100 people showed up to a Muskrat Falls announcement at Memorial University to stand in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation. A small group in Corner Brook took to Remembrance Square to do the same.

