Superintendent of Prisons Don Roche resigns after two years

After just two years in the position, Newfoundland and Labrador's superintendent of prisons has resigned, CBC News has learned.

Don Roche came out of retirement in February 2018 to take on the top job at a time when corrections was rife with calls for a new men's prison, and changes were underway provincially and federally over limiting segregation.

CBC News has learned his resignation notice comes amid continued frustrations over funding and resources for correctional facilities in the province.

"The Department of Justice and Public Safety has a strong leadership team in Adult Corrections throughout the province who are supported by the department," a Justice Department spokesperson said Monday, by email.

"Any change in the leadership of Adult Corrections would be communicated publicly as has been done in the past. As a matter of privacy the department does not comment on human resources matters."

The aging Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's has long been plagued with problems — the most recent being a resources crunch that puts annual leave for correctional officers in jeopardy.

CBC News reported dozens of full-time officers are off work due to sick leave and an ongoing police investigation into the death of inmate Jonathan Henoche. The Labrador man, 33, was awaiting trial for first-degree murder at the time of his death in November. It has been ruled a homicide.

New additions have been built on to Her Majesty's Penitentiary over the years, but the original structure dates back to 1869. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Last week the union that represents correctional officers, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, said it hopes the staffing issue will be rectified. The Justice Department said it was in the midst of hiring new casual and temporary workers.

In the past two years there has been one suicide at the Labrador Correctional Centre, two deaths at the Women's Correctional Centre for Women, and two deaths at Her Majesty's Penitentiary. A sixth man died before Roche was rehired.

A report into four recent deaths at provincial correctional facilities pointed to the need for a new men's prison, mental health units for HMP and for the women's facility, as well as 15 other recommendations. Three families have filed lawsuits in relation to the deaths in custody.

The construction of a replacement for HMP, which is set to be built in White Hills and have the capacity to house twice as many inmates as HMP, is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Roche served as a correctional officer for decades before being appointed by then justice minister Jerome Kennedy in 2008 to the position of assistant superintendent.

He retired in 2013 but returned after former superintendent Owen Brophy retired.

Roche came into the job with a background emphasizing training and suicide prevention. In an interview with CBC in 2018, Roche said his goal was to improve the working lives of correctional officers, and encouraged anyone experiencing mental health challenges to seek out help.

It's unknown when Roche will officially finish up as head of adult corrections.

