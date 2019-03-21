Supermoon, indeed! Stunning photos of the equinox moon over N.L.

They don't happen every night, but when a "supermoon" comes to the sky, it's a sight to behold. Fortunately, on Wednesday evening and night, lots of people had their cameras handy.

Clifford Doran was able to get this shot as the moon was rising over Trepassey, at the bottom of the Avalon Peninsula.

We noticed lots of other wonderful photos on social media. Here are some!

It’s a Supermoon to mark the first full day of spring. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/komTOf48Xa">pic.twitter.com/komTOf48Xa</a> —@Fred_Hutton

GM.the moon and sky were putting on a show. 1st spring morning!<a href="https://twitter.com/Fred_Hutton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fred_Hutton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FreeSpiritGirl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FreeSpiritGirl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/McCarthysParty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McCarthysParty</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLtweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLtweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nlwx_yyt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nlwx_yyt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ParksCanadaNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParksCanadaNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StJohnsTelegram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StJohnsTelegram</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/wo_rudolph1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wo_rudolph1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photography</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DestinationSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DestinationSJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/lgushue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lgushue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sun</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#moon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMOpenline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMOpenline</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/geoffmeeker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@geoffmeeker</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mj0YsjmbMt">pic.twitter.com/Mj0YsjmbMt</a> —@lisasellspiano

Alison Pye captured this image of the moon rising over St. John's on Wednesday night. (Submitted by Alison Pye)

This is the boardwalk I run quite frequently. Definitely hundreds of kilometers in my 20 years living in beautiful Bonavista! It's sure beautiful down there tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bonavista?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bonavista</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/explorenl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#explorenl</a> <a href="https://t.co/RLdTqSjyFu">pic.twitter.com/RLdTqSjyFu</a> —@MarkGray3

The supermoon appears to be coming out of the woodwork, er, the forest in this photo taken in Trouty. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

Last night’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperWormMoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperWormMoon</a> that coincided with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringEquinox?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringEquinox</a> for ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Fred_Hutton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fred_Hutton</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nunneryhillview?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nunneryhillview</a> ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/MC8pTSFZrD">pic.twitter.com/MC8pTSFZrD</a> —@CBCFrancesca

Beautiful moon tonight above the Memorial United Church steeple here in Bonavista. <a href="https://twitter.com/StormHour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bonavista?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bonavista</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/explorenl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#explorenl</a> <a href="https://t.co/TXuYp4gkKS">pic.twitter.com/TXuYp4gkKS</a> —@MarkGray3

The Super Worm Moon last night here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wabush?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wabush</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/labrador?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#labrador</a> 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/labwest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#labwest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/supermoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#supermoon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wormmoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wormmoon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nightshots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nightshots</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MurphTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MurphTWN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NicoleKarkic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NicoleKarkic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ThePhotoHour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThePhotoHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StormHour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EddieSheerr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieSheerr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/a_brauweiler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a_brauweiler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanGeo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanGeo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ExploreCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ExploreCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ExperienceNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ExperienceNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLtweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLtweets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/g2a2jFWVt8">pic.twitter.com/g2a2jFWVt8</a> —@sheldon_tuck

And why is it called a "worm moon"? Here's an explanation from our folks over at CBC Nova Scotia.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador