Supermoon, indeed! Stunning photos of the equinox moon over N.L.
They don't happen every night, but when a "supermoon" comes to the sky, it's a sight to behold. Fortunately, on Wednesday evening and night, lots of people had their cameras handy.
Clifford Doran was able to get this shot as the moon was rising over Trepassey, at the bottom of the Avalon Peninsula.
We noticed lots of other wonderful photos on social media. Here are some!
It's a Supermoon to mark the first full day of spring.
GM.the moon and sky were putting on a show. 1st spring morning!
<a href="https://t.co/ocuTM8ghqV">pic.twitter.com/ocuTM8ghqV</a>—@LabradorNewfie
This is the boardwalk I run quite frequently. Definitely hundreds of kilometers in my 20 years living in beautiful Bonavista! It's sure beautiful down there tonight.
Last night's #SuperWormMoon that coincided with #SpringEquinox
Beautiful moon tonight above the Memorial United Church steeple here in Bonavista.
The Super Worm Moon last night here in #wabush #labrador
And why is it called a "worm moon"? Here's an explanation from our folks over at CBC Nova Scotia.