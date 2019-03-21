Skip to Main Content
Supermoon, indeed! Stunning photos of the equinox moon over N.L.

Goodnight, moon. And thanks.
They don't happen every night, but when a "supermoon" comes to the sky, it's a sight to behold. Fortunately, on Wednesday evening and night, lots of people had their cameras handy. 

Clifford Doran was able to get this shot as the moon was rising over Trepassey, at the bottom of the Avalon Peninsula. 

We noticed lots of other wonderful photos on social media. Here are some! 

Alison Pye captured this image of the moon rising over St. John's on Wednesday night. (Submitted by Alison Pye)
The supermoon appears to be coming out of the woodwork, er, the forest in this photo taken in Trouty. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

And why is it called a "worm moon"? Here's an explanation from our folks over at CBC Nova Scotia. 

