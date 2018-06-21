Skip to Main Content
St. John's ceremony puts spotlight on Shanawdithit for Indigenous Peoples Day

date 2018-06-21

St. John's ceremony puts spotlight on Shanawdithit for Indigenous Peoples Day

Dozens of activists gathered in a St. John's park early Thursday morning to welcome summer, celebrate Indigenous culture — and call for a local statue to honour the last member of the Beothuk.
Tobacco was placed as a sign of respect on the monument to Shanawdithit during a brief ceremony Thursday in St. John's. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Dozens of activists gathered in a St. John's park early Thursday morning to welcome summer, celebrate Indigenous culture — and call for a local statue to honour the last member of the Beothuk. 

In a brief ceremony at Bannerman Park in downtown St. John's, participants formed a circle around a square monument that was built years ago to mark the death in 1829 of Shanawdithit, who related much of what is known about the Beothuk. 

Activists have been campaigning for a statue to be built in St. John's to honour Shanawdithit — and have noted that the city is filled with prominent monuments to European explorers like John Cabot and Gaspar Corte-Real. 

Shanawdithit died in St. John's at 28, after contracting tuberculosis. She is buried on the south side of St. John's harbour. A small plaque is erected near a water treatment facility. 

A statue of Shanawdithit was unveiled 18 years ago in Boyd's Cove, a central Newfoundland community that is known to have been frequently used by the Beothuk. 

During Thursday's brief ceremony, participants laid tobacco as a sign of respect on the monument ot Shanawdithit, and listened to a speech by an elder as well as a poetry reading. 

National Indigenous Peoples Day was marked Thursday morning at a ceremony in Bannerman Park, in downtown St. John's. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

With files from Peter Cowan

