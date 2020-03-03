Insurance letdown creates avalanche of worry for prairie boy from Sunnyside

Pat Farrell is a prairie boy from Saskatchewan who has adopted Newfoundland and Labrador as his home, and he's accustomed to loud bangs and ground-shaking explosions.

He's known as "Pyro Pat," an expert pyrotechnician who is as much at ease with explosives as the average person is with a barbecue lighter.

But there's one rumbling sound that occurred on the evening of Jan. 17 the Sunnyside resident would much rather forget, and it caused a sleep-depriving insurance battle that will likely cost him thousands as he struggles to rebuild.

It occurred during the height of a historic blizzard that will be talked about for years to come because of the unprecedented combination of heavy snow and prolonged hurricane-force winds.

Here's an interior view of Farrell's garage taken on the morning after the avalanche rolled through his garage in Trinity Bay. (Pat Farrell/Facebook)

Farrell lives at the base of a hill. He guesses it's between 60 to 90 metres to the summit. It's too steep for his two young daughters to slide on.

He's lived there for more than a decade, raising a young family with his wife, Deanne, and when he's not working at the Clarenville Walmart, he pursues his passion for fireworks, archeology and history.

He never had a worry about the hill because area residents say there's never been a problem with landslides or snowslides.

But that all changed at 8:36 p.m. on that fateful Friday. Farrell and his family were sheltering from the storm in their home, when suddenly the sound of the wind and snow battering the house was drowned out by a foundation-rattling boom.

Farrell looks into the gaping hole in the side of his shed, which was damaged and pushed nearly six metres by the avalanche. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

His first thought? The trampoline left in his backyard had lifted up and smashed into his home.

He went for his flashlight and directed a beam of light through his back window, and discovered a jaw-dropping scene: tonnes of freshly fallen snow, unstable on a layer of ice already covering the hill, had crashed down onto his property, with a force that is still the talk of this small Trinity Bay community.

The small shed where he keeps his fireworks equipment was about six metres closer to his house, and he could see snow inside the small window of his detached garage, where his side-by-side and other belongings are stored.

But the real shock didn't set in until he moved his light to the front of his garage. The doors were blown off, and snow was spilling out into his driveway.

Farrell raced out into the blizzard and walked into a nightmare. His garage was filled with snow almost to the rafters, and the back wall was pushed open like a curtain.

A closer look at his barn-style garage revealed a gaping hole in the side, with mortar tubes usually filled with fireworks now covered in snow and wood splinters.

"Never would have thought, since I've been here, that I'd ever be part of an avalanche in my lifetime," Farrell told CBC this week.

Not many people from the Canadian prairies can say they've felt the wrath of an avalanche, and in a place called Sunnyside, no less.

But Farrell would rather he did not have that distinction, especially since it will likely end up costing him thousands of dollars.

That's because a clause in his policy has left him without any assistance from his insurance company.

The garage and shed on Farrell's property had coverage for up to $72,000 for the structures and their contents. But unknown to Farrell until a few days after the storm, there is a clause in his policy that stipulates he is not covered for an avalanche or landslide.

The doors and a portion of the front wall on Farrell's garage were blown open. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"I've got everything from fire to flood, as much insurance as I could get, but found out I wasn't covered," the disappointed property owner said.

"I am angry. You pay for so many years for insurance and you find out in the fine print from so many years ago on the back of the form that you can hardly read."

Despite the imposing hill behind his property, Farrell said it didn't occur to him to ask about avalanche insurance, and "it was not an option they offered to me."

Realizing he was out of luck, Farrell turned to the provincial government for help, but was told "outbuildings" are not eligible for emergency compensation.

But Farrell is more understanding of that response.

"It shouldn't be up to taxpayers to pay for my garage."

There's now a gaping hole in the back wall of Farrell's garage. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

He's most upset with his insurer.

"That's why you get insurance. You're comfortable that whatever happens you should be covered."

He realizes now it's a losing battle, and is resigned to the fact he'll have to come up with the money to rebuild his garage. But he's not a carpenter, and is hoping his neighbours will lend a hand.

In the meantime, he's not planning to vacate his property, though he admits to worrying another avalanche might destroy his house, and possibly hurt his family.

"After that it was always worrying me there was going to be another one and it could be worse," he said.

