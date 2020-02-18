Sunken boat spotted during post-blizzard flyover by coast guard
A helicopter surveillance flight looking for damage caused by the Jan. 17 blizzard turned up a vessel that washed off the slipway in Quidi Vidi.
The vessel washed off the slipway in Quidi Vidi
A helicopter flyover to get a bird's-eve view of damage in the wake of last month's ferocious blizzard has revealed a sunken boat in the Quidi Vidi harbour.
The Canadian Coast Guard said the vessel washed off a slipway some time during the storm that battered St. John's and surrounding areas in January.
The agency worked with the boat's owner, who operates a local tour boat business, to recover the vessel.
There was no pollution related to the boat ending up in the water, according to the coast guard.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.