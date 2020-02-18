Sunken boat spotted during post-blizzard flyover by coast guard

A helicopter flyover to get a bird's-eve view of damage in the wake of last month's ferocious blizzard has revealed a sunken boat in the Quidi Vidi harbour.

The Canadian Coast Guard said the vessel washed off a slipway some time during the storm that battered St. John's and surrounding areas in January.

The agency worked with the boat's owner, who operates a local tour boat business, to recover the vessel.

There was no pollution related to the boat ending up in the water, according to the coast guard.

It took some heavy equipment and some work at the surface to get the boat out of the water. (Submitted by DFO)