Employee stable after falling inside tank on Terra Nova FPSO

Suncor says one of its employees is in stable condition after falling from a ladder onboard the Terra Nova FPSO.

The company said it was notified around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 that a team member fell from a ladder inside a tank while the employee was conducting gas testing.

Onsite emergency services helped the employee, who is in stable condition, before being transferred by helicopter onshore for medical treatment.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority," a Suncor spokesperson said Monday.

"The C-NLOPB has been notified and we have initiated an investigation into the cause of this incident."

