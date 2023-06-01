Suncor remains tight-lipped on Terra Nova timelines, takes no questions during conference

The head of Suncor's operations in Newfoundland and Labrador gave an update at the Energy N.L. conference on Wednesday but didn't give much insight into the holdup with Terra Nova.

Brent Miller said the top priority for the company in Newfoundland and Labrador is returning Terra Nova to production.

He didn't say when that's expected to happen, or give specifics on why it hasn't happened yet.

"Our team is focused on three main areas," he told the crowd. "Safely completing quayside scope, preparing for the reconnection and first oil, and production ramp up and sustainment."

Miller said an updated schedule will come after mid-year. The speaker session started late Wednesday morning, with the moderator saying there was no time for audience questions. While executives from BP, Exxonmobil and Equinor were available for media interviews throughout the conference, Suncor did not hold a media availability.

Troubled project after huge subsidies

The Terra Nova has not produced oil since late 2019. The fate of the massive floating production, storage and offloading — or FPSO — vessel was up in the air during the early months of the pandemic, as global oil prices plummeted.

The partners involved in Terra Nova talked about abandoning the project, which has returned about $6 billion in royalties since it began production in 2002. They reached a deal with the provincial government in June 2021 that saw the province hand over $205 million in cash and forfeit up to $300 million in future royalties.

The subsidy drew praise from those who supported the industry but criticism from those citing the irreversible effects of climate change and the province's own financial problems.

The Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel arrives at port in northwestern Spain for significant repair work in 2021. The vessel has since returned to Canadian waters but is still out of commission for unspecified reasons. (Suncor Energy)

Within a year, Suncor had doubled its revenue and has continued posting healthy profits, causing even the province's energy minister to express frustration at the bailout.

The FPSO went to Spain for repairs and was supposed to return to production earlier this year. Upon returning to the province, however, additional repairs were needed. Suncor and its partners in the project have never explained the problem.

Miller used part of his speech Wednesday morning to point out the benefits of the ongoing repairs in Bull Arm, which includes 300 Suncor employees and 270 contractors at work. He said they're using six hotels and various local businesses on a daily basis.

"The move from Conception Bay to quayside allows us to complete the remaining work and employ a large workforce more efficiently," Miller said.

Suncor, along with its partner Cenovus, has removed the project from its projections for 2023.

