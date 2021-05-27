Suncor CEO offers little hope for Terra Nova as 'brick wall' date approaches

Hope for a renewed life for the Terra Nova oilfield in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore industry is fading, with the CEO of Suncor Energy stating it "does not look like it's going to get there."

Speaking to investors Wednesday, Mark Little strongly hinted that the Terra Nova FPSO will be decommissioned because attempts to bring all seven partners into agreement on a major overhaul have so far been unsuccessful.

Little was quoted in Upstream Online, an independent oil and gas industry Internet news site, as saying that June 15 is the "brick wall" date at which a decision will be made.

Calgary-based Suncor, the operator of the Terra Nova oilfield and a majority owner at 37.8 per cent, supports a costly overhaul of the floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, which began producing in the field in 2002.

However, without unanimous support from the other six companies for what's called an "asset-life extension," projected to cost $500 million, the only other option is decommissioning and abandonment.

"It's far easier to go into abandonment than it is to get ALE [approved]," said Little.

Suncor president and CEO Mark Little is pictured here in May 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

During a televised interview in BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday evening, Little said it doesn't appear likely the partners will reach an agreement.

"It's heartbreaking to me to think this asset and the great people that operate it and maintain it that this operation could come to a premature end of life because of our inability to get alignment," Little told Bloomberg.

If the field is decommissioned and abandoned, it will deal a big blow to the province's oil and gas industry, with oil extraction representing nearly 20 per cent of the province's economy in 2018.

Total direct employment in support of the Terra Nova oil field was roughly 850 people at the end of 2019, according to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board, the body that regulates the offshore oil industry.

The Terra Nova is one of four mature oil fields in the offshore, but it stopped producing in late 2019, and was scheduled to sail for a Spanish shipyard last year for a major overhaul.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last winter derailed those plans, and the Terra Nova has been moored dockside in Trinity Bay for months at the Bull Arm fabrication site.

In a bid to save the project, the provincial government has offered $175 million to Suncor and its partners as an incentive to proceed with the life extension. The money would come from the $320-million offshore oil and gas industry recovery fund, which was created with federal cash in September.

The provincial government has also suggested a willingness to give the oil companies a break on their royalty payments.

But Little said time is running out for the Terra Nova, since weather conditions are a big factor in any plans for improvements to subsea equipment in the field, and an overhaul on the Terra Nova.

Suncor's partners in the Terra Nova are ExxonMobil Canada Properties, Equinor Canada, Cenovus Energy subsidiary Husky Energy, Murphy Oil Company, Mosbacher Operating and Chevron Canada Resources.

Little would not identify what partners were standing in the way of an agreement, but industry sources have told CBC News that ExxonMobil, the No. 2 partner at 19 per cent, is reluctant to sign onto a plan that would see the Terra Nova produce another 80 million barrels of oil over 10 years.

CBC News has requested a response from ExxonMobil.

Meanwhile, with so much uncertainty, Suncor has been planning for all scenarios.

Last last month, Suncor issued a series of expressions of interests from companies that could do abandonment work for the 30 wells tied to the Terra Nova production system, 11 other exploration and delineation wells, and carry out decommissioning of the Terra Nova itself.

But Suncor is also seeking proposals from companies for the provision of subsea remediation and vessel services to support a modernization of the subsea facilities, 350 kilometres east of St. John's.

The second scenario would also require an expensive overhaul of the aging Terra Nova FPSO.

