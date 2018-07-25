Badly sunburned son means family's summer plans on hold

A boy badly sunburned at a Mount Pearl summer daycamp is recovering, say his parents — but they've been told he wasn't the only one burned.

The boy's parents told CBC late Monday that Dawson, 8, is feeling better this week.

"It's starting to get more itchy, now, than sore because, I guess, where it's healing, so that's a bonus," his mother, Colleen Penney-Devereaux, told CBC News.

Colleen Penny-Devereaux and Chad Devereaux say some of their family's summer plans are on hold, since their son Dawson was badly sunburned while at a City of Mount Pearl summer day camp. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"He still has to have dressing changes three times a day where we remove the old cream and have to apply new ones, and he can't be uncovered. He has to be covered at all times."

Started crying uncontrollably

Penney-Devereaux says she applied sunscreen to her son the morning before he went to daycamp.

When she picked him up later that day, she said she was told by a counsellor that Dawson didn't seem like himself.

"As soon as he seen me, he just came up and clung right on to me and started crying uncontrollably," she said, adding that she asked him if he'd been hurt, but he said no.

A pile of medical items that Dawson's parents have to apply to his sunburned back. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It wasn't until Dawson got undressed for a bath that evening that his parents discovered the sunburn, and Penney-Devereaux called the city to find out what happened.

"They told me that he wasn't the only child that was sunburned," she said. "Dawson got the worst of it, but there are more children out there who attend that camp who have been sunburned as well."

The family's summer plans have been changed by the sunburn.

"He can't play baseball now, his shoulders are so sore he can't swing a bat or run to catch a ball," she said.

"Now our summer vacation has to be altered. He can't go out in the sun. He's not allowed to swim now for the rest of the summer. No chlorine — he's so open to infection that I'm not even to go near that stuff."

A boy was severely sunburned while attending a Mount Pearl summer camp. The city is taking full responsibility over the incident. (Chad Devereaux/Facebook)

Chad Devereaux, Dawson's father, said his Facebook post got more of a reaction than he thought it would.

"It's definitely got bigger than I thought it was going to get. For the most part, though, it's sympathy for Dawson and stuff," he said.

Happy about changes

The parents, along with Dawson, met with Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker on Monday afternoon. Devereaux said Aker's apology seemed sincere, but he still has questions.

"I asked him … if they were talking to the actual counsellor that was in charge of Dawson that day, and they said they haven't been yet, but someone has, so they couldn't answer my question on what actually happened," he said.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says the city has changed its policy after the incident. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Devereaux said he approves of the city's plan to enforce a new swim-shirt dress code for its camps.

"I applaud it. Good on the city," he said.

However, he said the family is still considering a lawsuit, and have spoken to a lawyer.

